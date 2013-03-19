Hillary Clinton Officially Announces Her Support For Gay Marriage

Former Secretary of State and potential 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton came out in favour of same-sex marriage on Monday, making the announcement in a video for the Human Rights Campaign.



Clinton said in the video that as Secretary of State, she repeatedly told countries, “Gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights.”

“We must work to make our country freer and fairer,” she said in the endorsement.

Though some have pointed out that Clinton supported New York’s 2011 bid to legalise gay marriage, Clinton’s new announcement represents a full-throated and unequivocal endorsement of the policy.

Clinton is the latest of a number of politicians to back the policy. She follows Republican Senator Rob Portman, who announced last week that he supports gay marriage after his son told him he was gay.

Here’s the full video that Clinton recorded for the Human Rights Campaign:

