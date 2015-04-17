It looks like Hillary Clinton has already flip-flopped on two major issues

REUTERS/Mike Segar Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, March 10, 2015. Clinton said on Tuesday she did not email any classified material to anyone while at the State Department.

In her first week on the presidential campaign trail, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appears to trying to modify her past positions on two key issues.

On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, Clinton’s campaign seemed to disavow her previous, more moderate positions on same-sex marriage and immigration policies.

Clinton’s 2008 White House bid stumbled when she praised New York’s push to provide driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants while maintaining she opposed them. She later said in a statement, “As president, I will not support driver’s licenses for undocumented people.”

But in a Huffington Post story published Thursday, a Clinton spokesperson indicated the presidential candidate now holds the opposite opinion.

“Hillary supports state policies to provide driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants,” her campaign said.

The day before, Clinton’s campaign also appeared to shift her position on whether same-sex marriages should be legalised at the state level or by the Supreme Court. As recently as 2014, Clinton had suggested same-sex marriage legalization should occur on a state-by-state basis.

“Marriage had always been a matter left to the states. And in many of the conversations that I and my colleagues and supporters had, I fully endorse the efforts by activists who work state-by-state,” Clinton told NPR’s Terry Gross, according to a transcript.

However, after BuzzFeed wrote a story about how Clinton had not weighed in on the upcoming Supreme Court case on same-sex marriages, her campaign told the outlet she believes there is a constitutional right to such unions and hopes the court will require all states to allow them.

“Hillary Clinton supports marriage equality and hopes the Supreme Court will come down on the side of same-sex couples being guaranteed that constitutional right,” her spokeswoman told BuzzFeed.

The Clinton campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider asking about the apparent shifts in her positions on these issues.

