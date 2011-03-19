CLINTON: Qaddafi Could Stay In Power

Hillary Clinton is speaking now at a news conference in Dublin.



Is anything short of Qaddafi leaving acceptable?

“We don’t know what the final outcome will be. The first and overwhelmingly urgent action is to end the violence. We have to see a very clear set of decisions that are operationalized on the ground by Qaddafi’s forces to move a considerable distance away from the east… There will have to be an accounting of what has already occurred.”

And now AJ has interrupted the broadcast to report loud explosions west of Tripoli. Ominous…

