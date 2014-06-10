Hillary Clinton Just Made The First Gaffe Of Her 2016 Campaign Rollout

It looks like Hillary Clinton just made the first gaffe of her new book tour, which is widely perceived to be a proxy for her still unannounced presidential campaign.

During an ABC news interview scheduled to air Monday night, Clinton recalled how she “struggled” to purchase “houses” after she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, left the White House. Both Clintons have embarked on a lucrative speaking career since then, reportedly earning over $US100 million in speaking fees alone and the conservative media quickly jumped on the seemingly tone deaf remark.

“We came out of the White House not only dead-broke, but in debt,” Clinton told ABC’s Diane Sawyer for an interview that previewed the Tuesday launch of Clinton’s memoir, “Hard Choices.” “We had no money when we got there and we struggled to piece together the resources for mortgages, for houses, for Chelsea’s education. It was not easy.”

Sawyer pressed Clinton on whether her speaking fees — about $US200,000 for a single speech, according to the New York Times — are something voters will be able to find relatable.

“Do you think Americans are going to understand five times the median income in this country for one speech?” Sawyer asked.

“Well, let me put it this way: I thought making speeches for money was a much better thing than being connected with any one group or company — as so many people who leave public life do,” Clinton replied.

Watch the segment below.



ABC US News | ABC Celebrity News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.