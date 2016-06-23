Clinton fires back at Trump for recent attacks: I 'really got under his skin'

Hillary Clinton shot back at Donald Trump during a Wednesday speech in North Carolina, claiming Trump’s recent attacks are proof she’s “really got under his skin.”

“I know, Donald hates it when anyone points out how hollow his sales pitch really is,” Clinton told supporters in Raleigh. “And I guess my speech from yesterday really got under his skin because right away he lashed out on Twitter with outlandish lies and conspiracy theories and he did the same in his speech today because he has no answers on the substance.”

She called out Trump for doubling down on his claim of being “the king of debt,” which the presumptive GOP nominee tweeted on Tuesday after making the claim earlier this year. The presumptive Democratic nominee also responded to Trump’s statement during a private meeting with faith leaders in New York Tuesday that there’s “nothing out there” about Clinton’s faith.

“The thing about Hillary in terms of religion is that she’s been in the public eye for years and years, and yet there’s nothing out there,” Trump said. “There’s like nothing out there. It’s going to be an extension of Obama because with Obama you had your guard up. With Hillary you don’t.”

Clinton said Trump attacked her faith because all he can do is cause distractions.

“Sigh,” she said.

Clinton’s comebacks came hours after Trump delivered blistering remarks toward her in an attempt to reverse the recent narrative surrounding his campaign.

“Hillary Clinton’s tryout for the presidency has produced one deadly foreign-policy disaster after another,” Trump said during a Wednesday speech in New York.

He labelled her a “world-class liar” and revived Clinton’s false claim that she came under fire as first lady at an airport in Bosnia. He also slammed her decision to use a private email server while she was secretary of state.

“Just look at her pathetic email and server statements, or her phony landing in Bosnia, where she said she was under attack but the attack turned out to be young girls handing her flowers – a total self-serving lie,” Trump said. “Brian Williams’ career was destroyed for saying far less.”

Hillary Clinton speaks in N.C.: Trump says "You're fired," and I want to say "You're hired"

— CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2016

Clinton on Trump: He's going after me "because he has no answers on the substance"

— CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2016

