CLINTON: 'Tomorrow we face the test of our time'

Hillary Clinton delivered her closing arguments before a large Pittsburgh crowd on the eve of Election Day, asking voters a simple question as her final pitch:

“What kind of country do we want?”

“Tomorrow we face the test of our time: Will we be coming together as a nation or splitting farther apart?” Clinton asked Monday morning. “Will we set goals that all of us meet or will we turn on each other and pit one group of Americans against another?”

The Democratic presidential nominee, who maintains a slight lead in the polls in the final stretch of the race, addressed both undecided and unenthusiastic voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“For those that are still making up their mind or thinking maybe it’s not worth voting at all. Let me just say the choice in this election could not be clearer,” she said.

Clinton continued: “It really is between division or unity. Between strong and steady leadership or a loose cannon. Between an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, or an economy that is set up and run for those at the top.”

The 2016 campaign has been one of the ugliest in American history. Both Clinton and her opponent, Donald Trump, have battled each other with everything they have.

One day before the election, Clinton seemed to acknowledge this, saying that America’s “core values are being tested this election.”

“We can do this,” she said. “We don’t have to accept a dark and divisive vision for America. Tomorrow you can vote for a hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America.”

“I know people are frustrated, a lot of people feel left out and left behind. There’s fear, even anger in our country,” Clinton acknowledged. “But I have got to say, anger is not a plan, my friends. If we are going to harness our energy and try to overcome our problems, then we have got to start talking to each other again. And we have to get good ideas wherever they come from.”

Clinton is set to campaign in Michigan later in the day and hold a final midnight rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, to close out her campaign.

