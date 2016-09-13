Hillary Clinton: I am 'feeling so much better'

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton said she is feeling better and is now taking her doctor’s advice to rest up to fully recover from pneumonia.

The Democratic presidential nominee was asked about her health by Anderson Cooper on AC360 Monday night, after she appeared to collapse at the 9/11 memorial on Sunday.

“I’m feeling so much better, and obviously I should have gotten some rest sooner. I probably would have been better off if I’d just pulled down my schedule on Friday,” Clinton said. “But, like a lot of people, I just thought I could keep going forward and power through it. Obviously that didn’t work out so well.”

On Sunday, she said, she felt dizzy, but didn’t lose consciousness. Clinton told Cooper that she can remember being similarly severely dehydrated twice in the last five years, and it’s something she has had to deal with.

“I’m aware of it, and usually can avoid it. What happened yesterday was that I was just incredibly committed to being at the memorial,” she said. “I could feel how hot and humid it was. I felt overheated; I decided that I did need to leave. And as soon as I got into the air-conditioned van, I cooled off, I got some water, and very quickly I felt better.”

Addressing her pneumonia diagnosis, Clinton said she thought it was just a cough or seasonal allergies, until her doctor diagnosed her on Friday. Pneumonia is “going around,” she added.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told Clinton he had pneumonia a few weeks ago, too.

When asked by Cooper whether the confusion surrounding Clinton’s illness should fuel mistrust among voters, the candidate cited the lack of medical information offered by her opponent, Donald Trump, compared to the report put out by her team.

“We know the least about Donald Trump of any candidate in recent American history. [We] know virtually nothing about his business entanglements, his foreign investors. You know, it’s really past time for him to be held to the same standard — not just as me, but of everybody else who has sought this job.”

Clinton said she’ll get back on the campaign trail in the next couple of days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.