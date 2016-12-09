HILLARY CLINTON: The 'epidemic of malicious fake news' is a 'danger' that must be 'addressed quickly'

Hillary Clinton said Thursday on Capitol Hill that the epidemic of “fake news” represents a “danger” that must be “addressed quickly.”

“Let me just mention briefly one threat in particular that should concern all Americans,” Clinton said at an event honouring outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. “Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike — especially those who serve in our Congress.”

Clinton said it was now clear the “epidemic of malicious fake news and false propaganda” could have “real-world consequences.”

Hillary Clinton: “It’s now clear that so-called fake news can have real world consequences […] lives are at risk” pic.twitter.com/3a5eDTwTOc

“This isn’t about politics or partisanship,” she said. “Lives are at risk. Live of ordinary people just trying to go about their days to do their jobs, contribute to their communities.”

Clinton continued: “It’s a danger that must be addressed and addressed quickly. Bipartisan legislation is making its way through Congress to boost the government’s response to foreign propaganda and Silicon Valley is starting to grapple with the challenge and threat of fake news.”

The former Democratic presidential nominee’s comments came just days after police said armed man showed up to a Washington, DC, pizzeria after he read online that it was tied to a child sex ring linked to the Clintons.

Since Clinton lost the election last month, some observers, particularly in the media, have suggested so-called “fake news” could have swayed certain voters who cast their ballots for President-elect Donald Trump.

Google recently removed its “in the news” section at the top of its desktop search website after it accidentally promoted a fake news item about the final election vote totals.

Clinton’s speech on Thursday was the second public appearance she has made since conceding the election to Trump.

