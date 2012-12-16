Hillary Clinton Faints, Falls, And Gets Concussion

Photo: Flickr/Secretary of defence

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suffered a concussion this week after falling due to dehydration from a stomach virus, The Associated Press reported Saturday.



She is now recovering at home, but Fox News’ Chad Pergram reported that the concussion will preclude Clinton from testifying next Thursday before House and Senate panels on the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya. Replacing her will be William Burns, the deputy secretary of state, and Thomas Nides, the deputy secretary of state for management and resources.

Clinton did not travel on an overseas trip to North Africa and the Persian Gulf this past week because of the virus. She was scheduled to be in Morocco to officially recognise Syrian rebels as that country’s legitimate representative. President Barack Obama did so on Tuesday.

Then a Senator from New York, Clinton also fainted during a speech in Buffalo in 2005 while recovering from the flu.

