Where Hillary Clinton stands on climate change

On November 8, Americans will have the chance to go to the polls and elect the next president of the United States.

Both major parties, Republican and Democrat, will make their cases to voters in the coming weeks.

The candidates’ positions on environmental issues are very different.

While Hillary Clinton lists “Protecting animals and wildlife” and “Climate change” as two major topics on her campaign website, Trump doesn’t include anything about the environment.

We’ve rounded up statements Clinton’s made publicly to outline where she stands on environmental issues.

Climate change

On her campaign site, Clinton calls climate change an “urgent threat” to “our economy, our national security, and our children’s health and futures.”

Continuing President Barack Obama’s legacy, she wants to uphold the Paris Agreement that sets targets to reverse the worst effects of global warming, which nearly 200 countries agreed to last December.

“When it comes to climate change, the science is crystal clear,” Clinton said on ScienceDebate. “That’s why as President, I will work both domestically and internationally to ensure that we build on recent progress and continue to slash greenhouse gas pollution over the coming years as the science clearly tells us we must.”

Clinton has proposed investing in clean energy and more efficient vehicles, cutting energy waste by implementing more robust efficiency and pollution standards, and cutting subsidies on oil and gas as ways of dealing with climate change.

At the first presidential debate September 26, Clinton brought up her and Trump’s differences on climate change. Here’s how the exchange unfolded:

CLINTON: Some country is going to be the clean- energy superpower of the 21st century. Donald thinks that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese. I think it’s real. TRUMP: I did not. I did not. I do not say that. CLINTON: I think science is real. TRUMP: I do not say that.

As many news organisations pointed out after the debate, Trump tweeted in 2012 that “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.”

Water

Over the past several years, the western states have suffered from one of the worst droughts in US history. California is in its fifth straight year of severe drought, which has put considerable stress on crops and water use. The American Society of Civil Engineers has given infrastructure across the country “D” grades for dams, drinking water, and wastewater.

Clinton wants to establish a Western Water Partnership to coordinate water use among agencies and states in the Western US, and a Water Innovation Lab to use and reuse the resource more efficiently.

In addition, Clinton has called for increased investments in water infrastructure to, “repairing, replacing and expanding” existing infrastructures that are often more than 100 years old.

“Chronic underinvestment in our nation’s drinking and wastewater systems has sickened and endangered Americans from Flint, Michigan, to Ohio and West Virginia,” Clinton said on ScienceDebate. “Outdated and inadequate wastewater systems discharge more than 900 billion gallons of untreated sewage a year, posing health risks to humans and wildlife life, disrupting ecosystems, and disproportionately impacting communities of colour.”

Conservation

White House Photo President Obama has made conservation a cornerstone of his environmental legacy.

Clinton wants to “keep public lands public,” combat wildlife trafficking around the world, encourage the humane treatment of pets and livestock, and “modernise” how we protect natural resources, including national parks. She has also called for efforts to reverse or slow the decline of at-risk wildlife species.

“Conserving biodiversity is essential to maintaining our quality of life,” Clinton said on ScienceDebate. “We need to collaborate across all sectors and at all levels to conserve our natural resources and maintain the viability of our ecosystems.”

