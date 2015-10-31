Hillary Clinton had an intense discussion about how to use emojis on her BlackBerry

The State Department released a new batch of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails on Friday — including one in which she inquired about how to use emojis on her BlackBerry.

Senior Clinton adviser Philippe Reines emailed Clinton in April 2012 to apologise for running late. Clinton ignored the apology and instead offered a question: “On this new berry can I get smiley faces?”

Reines replied he didn’t think it was possible over email, but that she could do so through text messaging.

“I THINK that if you type :) it mIGHT automatically convert it into a symbol. Try it,” he wrote.

Here’s that exchange:

That was only the latest in an apparently ongoing saga involving Clinton and BlackBerry emojis. Two months earlier, she told Reines and long-time aide Huma Abedin, who is now a top adviser on her presidential campaign, that she was “quite bereft that I’ve lost the emoticons from my latest new old berry.”

“Is there anyway I can add them?” she asked.

Reines responded with a lengthy email he admitted was likely “a LOT more than you bargained for.”

“So without having actually seen your latest new old berry, I’m guessing that the reason you like it is the familiarity of the device coupled with the familiar operating system. It’s just like the old one,” he wrote.

He added: “If not identical, awfully close. Problem is, one of the very few upsides of the new operating system is the incorporation of the emoticon chart with the texting feature. So you’re in a bit of a Catch-22: to get back what you like you’re going to have to revert to what you didn’t like — meaning, the latest operating system.”

Here’s that exchange:

