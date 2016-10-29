Clinton challenges FBI: Show us what you've got

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton implored the FBI on Friday evening to release information on its review of newly discovered documents “pertinent” to the probe into her use of a private email server.

“The American people deserve to get the full and complete facts immediately,” Clinton told reporters before taking questions.

Earlier in the day, FBI Director James Comey sent a vague letter to congressional leaders notifying them that the bureau was again actively investigating Clinton’s use of a private server after discovering new documents “pertinent to the investigation.”

Clinton said she learned of the news from media reports and had not “been contacted by anyone” from the FBI.

The Democratic nominee added that she was “confident” the new emails would not change the results of the FBI’s initial conclusion. The bureau declined to recommend charges against her in July, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the case was closed.

The new emails were said to have surfaced during a federal investigation into former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top aide Huma Abedin.

Clinton said she was not sure whether such reports were true.

“We’ve heard these rumours,” she said. “We don’t know what to believe.”

After the conclusion of the news conference, a reporter asked Clinton if she was “worried” the news could “sink” her campaign.

The former secretary of state responded with laughter, according to a reporter at the scene.

The FBI’s announcement on Friday threw a wrench into an already turbulent presidential campaign with just 11 days before Election Day, coming as Clinton held leads over her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in national polls and surveys in key battleground states.

