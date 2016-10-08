Newly disclosed emails show the White House coordinated with Clinton's campaign over the private email server

Newly disclosed emails show the White House coordinated with Hillary Clinton’s emerging presidential campaign in 2015 over potential fallout from Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

The emails, which were obtained by the Republican National Committee as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, highlight the close communication between the Clinton campaign and White House officials, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Here are the details, according to a Wall Street Journal review of the emails:

Then-White House communications director Jennifer Palmieri emailed State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki to ask, “between us on the shows … think we can get this done so he is not asked about email.” She was reportedly referring to current Secretary of State John Kerry. Palmieri is now the Clinton campaign’s communications director.

Palmieri and Psaki, along with other top White House officials, discussed an interview Kerry gave to CBS. “Good to go on killing CBS idea,” the email read. “And we are going to hold on any other TV options just given the swirl of crap out there.”

Palmieri, who joined the Clinton campaign in mid-2015, helped arrange for Psaki to take her old job at the White House. Psaki is now the White House communications director.

Patrick Kennedy, the State Department undersecretary for management, told Heather Samuelson, one of Clinton’s attorneys, about new documents the State Department had posted concerning Clinton.

Kennedy also criticised a Politico story regarding Clinton’s emails in a note to Samuelson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.