Hillary Clinton is about to give a big economic speech -- here's what she'll talk about

Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton will use what her campaign is describing as a “major economic address” Monday morning to call for companies to share more profits with their employees and reforming the nation’s tax code.

A Clinton campaign official told Business Insider that Clinton will “promise to change the tax code” to encourage companies to expand profit-sharing with their employees in the speech, which is set for 10 a.m. Monday morning at the famously progressive New School in Manhattan.

“We need new ideas. … One that I believe in and will fight for is profit sharing,” Clinton will say, according to excerpts of her speech released by her campaign.

“Hard-working Americans deserve to benefit from the record corporate earnings they helped produce,” she will say. “So I will propose ways to encourage companies to share profits with their employees. That will be good for workers and good for business. Studies show profit-sharing that gives everyone a stake in a company’s success can boost productivity and put money directly into employees’ pockets. It’s a win-win.”

The speech will be the first major economic address of Clinton’s campaign, and it comes as she is facing a bit of a surge from US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who has positioned himself as something of a more progressive alternative to Clinton.

In the speech, she’ll take a subtle shot at the past six-plus years of President Barack Obama’s presidency, as her campaign says her vision will outline how, “after years of economic growth that have not delivered a meaningful rise in middle-class incomes,” the country can “grow together.”

We’ll have more on Clinton’s speech as it develops.

