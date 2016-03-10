'It's fantasy': Hillary Clinton extensively mocks Donald Trump's 'beautiful,' 'tall' border wall

Hillary Clinton took shots at Donald Trump’s proposed Southern border wall at the Wednesday-night Democratic debate.

The frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination called her Republican rival’s proposed wall “fantasy” and mocked Trump’s descriptions of it.

Univision moderator Maria Elena Salinas asked Clinton how Trump’s plans to build a wall along the Southern border of the US is different from Clinton’s support, while she was a US senator, for a barrier to prevent illegal immigration.

“It’s a big difference,” Clinton said. “First of all, as I understand him, he’s talking about a very tall wall, right?”

She continued mocking the wall: “A beautiful, tall wall. The most beautiful, tall, wall, better than the Great Wall of China, that would run the entire border, that he would somehow magically get the Mexican government to pay for. And, you know, it’s just fantasy.”

Clinton then defended her support for a barrier along the southern US border.

“And, in fact, if [Trump] cared to know anything about what members of Congress like the senator and I have done, where it was necessary, we did support some fencing, where it was necessary, we did add border patrol agents,” Clinton said, referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders, her rival for the Democratic nomination.

“We have done what by any fair estimate would have to conclude is a good job ‘securing the border,’ so let’s get about the business of comprehensive immigration reform,” she said.

One of the hallmarks of Trump’s candidacy has been his calls to build wall along the southern border and to supposedly make Mexico pay for its construction. He frequently repeats the proposal at his events, and it has turned into a rallying cry for his supporters.

