Hillary Clinton is putting a key battleground state out of reach for Donald Trump

David Becker/Getty Images Hillary Clinton at a campaign event in Nevada.

Hillary Clinton appears to be putting a key state out of play for Donald Trump.

A new series of battleground polls conducted by CBS/YouGov shows Clinton with a 12-point lead over the Republican presidential nominee in Virginia, a key battleground state with 13 electoral votes of the 270 needed to clinch the presidency.

Sunday’s poll of likely Virginia voters came as Clinton saw a bump in the polls following the Democratic National Convention and her selection of Virginia Sen. Time Kaine as her running mate.

Long considered one of a handful of contested states up for grabs for either candidate during a presidential election, Virginia has swung left in recent presidential elections.

Still, Clinton’s lead dwarfs recent Democratic wins in recent presidential elections. Obama won the state by four points against former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 2012, while the then-senator beat Sen. John McCain in the state by 7 points in 2008.

The Clinton campaign seems to be increasingly less worried about Virginia.

The campaign pulled its television ads from the airwaves in the state, a sign that it likely considers the state relatively safe for the moment.

Sunday’s surveys also showed Trump may need to play defence in at least one state that’s usually deep red. The CBS/YouGov surveys also found the Democratic presidential nominee within two points of Trump in Arizona, a state that Romney won by almost 10 points in 2012, but has a large Latino population that has been alienated by Trump’s rhetoric and policy proposals about immigrants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.