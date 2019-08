In a one-on-one interview with Business Insider’s Editor-in-chief and CEO Henry Blodget, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton discusses why she’s speaking out about the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s ability to lead America.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Camera by Justin Gmoser, Sam Rega, and Graham Flanagan.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.