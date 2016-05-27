CLINTON: 'This is now as real as it gets'

Photo: Getty/ Ramin Talaie.

Hillary Clinton has held back little on in attacking Donald Trump on the day he officially landed enough delegates to seal the Republican nomination.

“Donald Trump is an urgent threat to our rights and to our country,” she told a United Food and Commercial Workers International Union conference in Las Vegas.

She later pulled a signature Trump-style move — calling into cable-news networks — and repeated the warnings.

“I know Donald Trump says outrageous things all the time, but today he officially clinched the Republican nomination, so this is now as real as it gets,” she told CNN host Wolf Blitzer. “And this man who is an unqualified loose cannon is within reach of the most important job in the world.”

The Democratic frontrunner noted how President Barack Obama mentioned during his trip to Asia that world leaders are “rattled” by the Trump candidacy and the prospect of a future Trump administration.

“Of course they’re rattled,” she said. She later added that the Manhattan billionaire’s foreign-policy beliefs are “a recipe for fewer friends and more enemies, and [that] will make us less safe.”

