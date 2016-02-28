Hillary Clinton just called out Donald Trump in a triumphant victory speech

Win McNamee/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gives a victory speech to supporters at an event on February 27, 2016 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Hillary Clinton threw in subtle shots at Donald Trump in a victory speech amid a blowout win in the South Carolina primary Saturday.

In her address to supporters, the Democratic presidential frontrunner emphasised the need for the country to remain united and resist division.

She even took a shot at Trump’s campaign slogan.

“This campaign and our victory is for the reverend, a presiding elder, of the AME church, who looked at all the violence and division in our country and asked me, ‘How? How are we ever going to strengthen the bonds of family and community again?'” Clinton said.

“Well, we’re going to start by working together with more love and kindness in our hearts and more respect for each other, even when we disagree.”

Clinton then took aim at Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican race for the party’s presidential nomination, as both have respectively won three of their party’s first four contests.

“Despite what you hear, we don’t need to make America great again,” Clinton said. “America has never stopped being great. But, we do need to make America whole again.”

She also referenced Trump’s repeated calls to build a large wall along the southern border of the US to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico.

“Instead of building walls, we need to be tearing down barriers,” Clinton said. “We need to show by everything we do that we really are in this together.”

Votes in South Carolina are still being counted, but Clinton is expected to beat her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, by a wide margin.

Clinton narrowly won the Iowa caucuses earlier this month and beat Sanders by a wider margin in the Nevada caucuses, but she lost to Sanders by 22 points in the New Hampshire primary.

