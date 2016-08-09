Clinton goes after Trump for having 'six guys named Steve' on his economic advisory council

Hillary Clinton mocked Donald Trump on Monday for having “six guys named Steve” on his economic advisory council, a point that was frequently joked about after he unveiled his economic advisory council ahead of his major economic policy speech in Detroit on Monday.

“Well, so today in Detroit he’s got, oh I don’t know, a dozen or so economic advisers he just named, hedge fund guys, billionaire guys, six guys named Steve, apparently,” she said during a rally in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She added that they “tried to make his old, tired ideas sound new,” in his major Detroit speech.

The “six guys named Steve” Clinton spoke about were banker Stephen Calk, financier Steve Feinberg, Trump’s national finance director Steve Mnuchin, founder and CEO of Vornado Realty Trust Steve Roth, former economic columnist for the Wall Street Journal Steve Moore, and Trump’s policy director Stephen Miller, who leads the 13-member group that was announced Friday by the Trump campaign.

The most common complaint against the group was that, although it included six men named Steve, it did not include a single woman.

Watch Clinton’s remarks below:

.@HillaryClinton hits Trump's economic speech: His speechwriters "tried to make his old, tired ideas sound new." https://t.co/hcyfty2Tjb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 8, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.