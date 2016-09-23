Puzzled Clinton wonders why she isn't beating Trump by 50 points

Hillary Clinton wondered aloud Wednesday why she isn’t trouncing her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in the polls.

After running through some of the core tenets of her campaign in a video conference call to supporters in Las Vegas, the former secretary of state said: “Having said all this, ‘Why aren’t I 50 points ahead?’ you might ask?”

“Well, the choice for working families has never been clearer,” the Democratic presidential nominee added. “I need your help to get Donald Trump’s record out to everybody. Nobody should be fooled.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A reporter asked a similar question to Clinton earlier this month, asking her why she wasn’t “running away” with the election, considering her extremely negative portrayal of Trump.

At the time, Clinton said she has repeatedly stated she has “always thought this was going to be a close election.”

Clinton is locked in a dead heat with Trump for the presidency, though most analysts still give her the edge. The two will meet at Hofstra University on Monday for the first presidential debate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.