One stunning stat is the X-factor in Hillary Clinton's soaring lead over Donald Trump

Donald Trump is losing an important constituency to Hillary Clinton by huge margins — and it doesn’t seem to be a matter of party affiliation.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, trailed Clinton by 30 points among white women with a college degree in a Monmouth University poll released Monday. Trump had only 27% of the vote among that segment of the electorate, while Clinton, the Democratic nominee, had 57%.

While that might not look surprising on its face, Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee in 2012, actually won that voter group by 6 points.

Monmouth broke down the numbers:

“The main factor behind the current GOP nominee’s underperformance among white voters is his lack of support among white women with a college degree. Trump holds sizable leads among white men without a college degree (31 points; 56% to 25%), white men with a college degree (11 points; 45% to 34%), and white women without a college degree (17 points; 49% to 32%). These point spreads are similar to how Romney did with these groups in 2012 when he won white men without a college degree by 31 points (64% to 33%), white men with a college degree by 21 points (59% to 38%), and white women without a college degree by 20 points (59% to 39%).” “Among white women with a college degree, though, Trump is actually trailing Clinton by 30 points (27% to 57%). Romney narrowly won this group by 6 points in 2012 (52% to 46%).”

Clinton has had a fairly consistent lead over Trump in national polls. The Monmouth poll put Trump at a stunning 37% to Clinton’s 50% in a four-way contest that includes Jill Stein and Gary Johnson.

This is the first time Clinton has reached 50% support in a national poll against Trump this election cycle.

The poll was conducted from August 4 through 7 with a margin of error of about 3.5% and sample size of 803 people.

And an anti-Trump Republican is expected to enter the race as an independent candidate on Monday in an attempt to siphon off conservative votes from Trump.

Trump saw a bump in the polls after the Republican National Convention in July, but Clinton erased his lead after the Democrats held their convention a week later.

