Clinton blasts Trump's Orlando response: 'We don't need conspiracy theories and pathological self-congratulations'

Hillary Clinton laid into Donald Trump’s response to the Orlando terrorist shooting that left at least 49 dead on Sunday.

In a speech in Pittsburg on Tuesday, the former secretary of state slammed Trump for his aggressive rhetoric in the wake of the attack at an LGBT nightclub in Florida, and said that Trump was “obsessed with name-calling.”

“It was one thing when he was a reality TV personality. Raising his arms and yelling ‘you’re fired.’ It’s another thing altogether when he’s the Republican party’s presumptive nominee for president,” Clinton said.

“Americans, we don’t need conspiracy theories and pathological self-congratulations.”

Clinton criticised Trump’s proposal to bar all Muslims from entering the US, pointing out that the shooter was born in Trump’s home borough of Queens, New York. She also railed against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for suggesting that President Barack Obama may be sympathetic to Islamic terror groups.

“Just think about that for a second. Even in a time of divided politics, this is way beyond anything that should be said by someone running for president of the United States,” Clinton said.

Clinton’s speech came a day after Trump quickly attempted to cast Clinton and Obama were weak in response to the terror attacks.

Speaking on Monday in New Hampshire, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee claimed that the former secretary of state wants to abolish the second amendment and let in refugees without screening.

“Her plan is to disarm law-abiding Americans, abolishing the Second Amendment, and leaving only the bad guys and terrorists with guns. No good. Not going to happen, folks. Not going to happen,” Trump said.

“The bottom line is that Hillary supports policies that bring the threat of radical Islam into America and allow it to grow overseas, and it is growing. Hillary Clinton’s catastrophic immigration plan will bring vastly more radical Islamic immigration into this country, threatening not only our society, but our entire way of life.”

In Pittsburg on Tuesday, Clinton refuted the real-estate mogul’s assertions.

“These are demonstrably lies. But he feels compelled to tell them, because he has to distract us from the fact that he has nothing substantive to say,” Clinton said.

