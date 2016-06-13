Hillary Clinton campaign slams Trump for his 'weak platitudes and self-congratulations' after Orlando massacre

The campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton released a statement on Sunday slamming her Republican rival Donald Trump for his response to the Orlando massacre.

Trump reacted to the ISIS-claimed shooting, in which a gunman killed 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, by criticising Clinton and President Barack Obama for what he sees as a weak response to terrorism.

Clinton campaign spokesperson Jennifer Palmieri hit back by implying that Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, wasn’t providing a serious response to the attacks.

“This act of terror is the largest mass shooting in American history and a tragedy that requires a serious response,” Palmieri said in a statement to Business Insider. “Hillary Clinton has a comprehensive plan to combat ISIS at home and abroad and will be talking to the American people in the coming days about steps she would take to keep the country safe.”

She continued: “In contrast, Donald Trump put out political attacks, weak platitudes and self-congratulations.”

This is likely a reference to Trump tweeting about people congratulating him for “being right” about “radical Islamic terror.”

“Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don’t want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart!” Trump wrote.

Palmieri said Americans deserve better.

“Trump has offered no real plans to keep our nation safe and no outreach to the Americans targeted, just insults and attacks,” Palmieri said in the statement. “In times of crisis more than ever, Americans are looking for leadership and deserve better.”

