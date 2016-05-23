Hillary's new message against Trump

Hillary Clinton on Sunday continued to chastise Donald Trump, hammering home a message that stands to become a major theme of her likely general-election opponent.

“I do not want Americans, and you know, good thinking Republicans, as well as Democrats and independents to start to believe that this is a normal candidacy,” Clinton told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

“It isn’t,” she continued.

A sloganeering Clinton also used the same phrase four times in another answer during the interview, emphasising a theme of unity to contrast with what she painted as division from Trump.

Clinton said (emphasis added):

We are stronger together in facing our internal challenges and our external ones. We are stronger together if we work to improve the economy. And that’s going to mean trying to get the Republicans to do what will actually help produce more jobs, like we saw in the 1990s. We are stronger together when we have a bipartisan, even nonpartisan foreign policy that protects our country. And that provides a kind of steady, strong, smart leadership that the rest of the world expects from us. And I know that, you know, slogans come and go, and all the rest of it. But when I look at where we are in our country together, we need to unify the country. We are stronger together when we act on a set of plans and priorities that will down to the benefit of the American people.

She also repeated that she believes Trump is “unqualified” to be president, an attack she launched during a Thursday interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“I believe that deeply,” she said. “I’m going to keep focused on Donald Trump. Because I will be the nominee. I will be running against Donald Trump in the fall.”

Trump, for his part, has returned fire over the past few days, repeating Sen. Bernie Sanders’ assertion earlier this year that Clinton was “unqualified” and launching Twitter missives directed at the former secretary of state.

But the Democratic frontrunner said she’s been gaining support of Republicans “all the time” who are dissatisfied with the idea of a Trump presidency.

“They have different reasons,” she said. “For a lot of women, it’s the divisive, demeaning comments that Donald Trump has made about women. For others, a businessman just told me yesterday in Texas, he said, ‘I’m a Republican. I’ve always voted Republican. I’m here, giving you money, supporting you, because I do business all over the world. And I’m watching what this Trump effect is doing to our standing in the world.'”

Continuing her line of attack, the former secretary of state said her campaign will demonstrate that Trump has “no ideas.”

“There’s no evidence he has any ideas about making America great, as he advertises,” she said. “He seems to be particularly focused on making himself appear great. And as we go through this campaign, we’re going to be demonstrating the hollowness of his rhetoric.”

