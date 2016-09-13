'Low opinion': Hillary Clinton's campaign tries to turn the tables on Donald Trump in a new ad

Hillary For America A screenshot of Donald Trump in Hillary Clinton’s new television ad.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign is attempting to turn the tables on Donald Trump following his assertion that she has a “low opinion” of voters.

In a new ad titled “Low Opinion” released on Tuesday, Clinton’s campaign spliced together a montage of Trump’s criticisms of large blocs of voters, including women and military veterans.

The 60-second spot highlights Trump’s generalizations about why black voters should support him, as well as his mocking impression of a New York Times reporter critical of the real-estate magnate, and his comments calling various women “fat pigs” and “slobs.”

“How stupid are the people of the country?” Trump asked in November, mocking former Republican presidential rival Ben Carson’s story about a knife fight he participated in as a teenager. Clinton’s ad highlights the line early on.

The ad comes several days after Clinton amended her characterization of half of Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables,” arguing that many were motivated to support the Republican presidential nominee because of their “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic” dispositions.

Watch the ad below:

