Hillary Clinton campaign blasts out Donald Trump's proposed Muslim ban after he claims it's 'just a suggestion'

Hillary Clinton’s campaign blasted out an email containing — verbatim — Donald Trump’s proposed ban on Muslim immigrants and tourists entering the country, the day after the Manhattan billionaire said it was “just a suggestion.”

“His latest attempt at a makeover, unsurprisingly, runs afoul of his actual comments,” the Clinton campaign said in the email.

It then listed Trump’s press release from early December, which remains on his campaign website, outlining his proposed ban on Muslims entering the country. It came in the wake of the terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California.

“Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on,” the lengthy statement began. “According to Pew Research, among others, there is great hatred towards Americans by large segments of the Muslim population.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Wednesday, Trump was asked about newly elected London Mayor Sadiq Khan casting Trump’s views on Islam as ignorant.

“Well I assume he denies there is Islamic terrorism,” Trump said. “There is Islamic radical terrorism all over the world right now. It’s a disaster what’s going on. I assume he is denying that.”

But he called his proposal “just a suggestion.”

“We have a serious problem. It’s a temporary ban,” he said. “It hasn’t been called for yet, nobody’s done it, this is just a suggestion until we find out what’s going on. We have radical Islamic terrorism all over the world. You can go to Paris, you can go to San Bernardino, all over the world. “If they want to deny it, they can deny it. I don’t choose to deny it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.