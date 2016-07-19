Hillary Clinton unleashes on Donald Trump: He is the most dangerous man ever to run for president

Hillary Clinton. Photo: Jeff Swensen/ Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton took her rhetorical attack on Donald Trump to a new level, asserting that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee is the most dangerous major presidential nominee in history.

In a preview clip of an interview with CBS anchor Charlie Rose that’s set to air Tuesday, the former secretary of state slammed Trump over what she characterised as “simplistic, easy answers” to major problems.

“No self-discipline, no self-control, no sense of history, no understanding of the limits of the kind of power that any President should impose upon himself. He has shown none of that,” Clinton said.

@HillaryClinton tells @charlierose Trump is the most dangerous presidential candidate in the history of this country pic.twitter.com/5KfW6MHscR — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 19, 2016

Clinton specifically singled out the real-estate mogul’s proposal to bring so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques.”

“‘Let’s return to torture. And you know what? I will order the American military to commit war crimes.’ What he has laid out is the most dangerous, reckless approach to being President than I think we’ve ever seen,” she said.

Clinton’s interview with Rose comes as the Republican party holds its convention in Cleveland.

Determined not to let Trump steal the spotlight for the week, the DNC and the Clinton campaign are mounting a “counter convention” in Cleveland and an accompanying media blitz. The campaign is the convention blitz with a major effort to register new voters in key battleground states.

