Hillary Clinton's team thinks Donald Trump is helping her

Hillary Clinton’s team is evidently pretty pleased Donald Trump is leading polls of the Republican presidential primary.

On Wednesday evening, Clinton’s campaign manager, Robby Mook, described Trump’s rise as a “scary prospect” for Republicans that is “damaging” the GOP’s chances of winning the general election.

Mook made these comments in a conversation with reporters at a press filing room the Clinton campaign set up at their headquarters during the Republican debates. He began discussing Trump when he was asked who he thought was winning. Mook said Trump was “driving the show” and pointed to remarks Clinton made late last month.

“I do think it’s disturbing that Jeb Bush allowed himself to be shushed by Donald Trump. It’s clear that, as Hillary Clinton herself said, this is no longer the party of Lincoln. This is the party of Trump and he is driving the show here,” Mook said. “He has a completely out-of-date and out-of-touch philosophy, and I think that’s a scary prospect for them in the general election.”

With Mook predicting Trump could hurt the GOP’s chances of victory, Business Insider asked him to elaborate on how he thinks the Republican front-runner could help Clinton.

“I think the bigger issue here is how damaging he has become to the Republican Party,” Mook said of Trump. “He has completely driven them to the right. I think you saw more insult, more bluster, more sexism tonight. I think he’s a real problem for them in the general election.”

After the debate, Clinton’s communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, told Business Insider she has “yet to see” Trump make any argument that could be “damaging” to Clinton. Palmieri also said she thinks Trump can “illuminate for the American people … where the Republicans stand on important issues.”

“Immigration in particular comes to mind,” Palmieri said.

In an interview on the “Tonight Show” that aired Wednesday evening Clinton herself also said she was enjoying Trump’s success in the GOP primary.

“I’m having a good time watching it,” she said.

Trump’s campaign declined to comment on the Clinton team’s remarks.

