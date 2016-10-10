Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump didn't shake hands at the start of the second presidential debate

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump skipped the handshake at the start of the second presidential debate on Sunday.

The Democratic presidential nominee and her Republican counterpart walked out on stage, looked at each other, and then faced the audience without the customary greeting of shaking hands.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz tweeted after the awkward moment: “Focus group did NOT like Hillary Clinton leaving Trump hanging on the opening handshake.”

Here it is:

