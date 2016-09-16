Hillary Clinton blasts Donald Trump for ripping a pastor he called a 'nervous mess'

Hillary Clinton lambasted Donald Trump on Thursday for mocking a pastor who asked him to not give a political speech during his appearance at her church in Flint, Michigan, Wednesday.

Trump called her “a nervous mess” in a Thursday morning interview with “Fox & Friends.”

Before taking questions from reporters in Greensboro, North Carolina, Clinton called the pastor, Rev. Faith Green-Timmons, Trump’s “latest target.”

“His latest target is a pastor from Flint, Michigan, who respectfully asked him not to use her pulpit for political attacks,” Clinton said. “He called her ‘a nervous mess.'”

“That’s not only insulting, it’s dead wrong,” she continued. “Rev. Faith Green-Timmons is not a nervous mess, she’s a rock for her community in trying times. She deserves better than that, and Flint deserves better. In fact, so does America.”

During his telephone interview with Fox News, the Republican nominee accused Green-Timmons of planning to come onstage to cut off his remarks when he addressed her congregation.

“When she got up to introduce me she was so nervous, she was shaking,” Trump said. “And I said, ‘Wow this is sort of strange.’ And then she came up. So she had that in mind. There was no question about it.”

“She was so nervous,” he added. “She was like a nervous mess. And so I figured something was up. Really.”

Several minutes into Trump’s remarks at Bethel United Methodist Church on Wednesday, she reminded the Manhattan billionaire that the event was intended to focus on the water-crisis recovery in Flint, where state cost-cutting measures resulted in lead contamination in the city’s water supply.

“Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we’ve done for Flint, not to give a political speech,” Green-Timmons said.

“Oh, OK, OK, OK, that’s good,” Trump said. “Then I’m going to go back on to Flint.”

