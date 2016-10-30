CLINTON: Trump is 'making up lies' about FBI's renewed investigation into my emails

Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump on Saturday of intentionally deceiving voters about the FBI’s renewed investigation into her use of a private email server.

“Donald Trump is already making up lies about this,” she said at a rally in Daytona Beach, Florida. “He is doing his best to confuse, mislead, and discourage the American people.”

On Friday, FBI Director James Comey announced in a short letter to Congress that new emails related to the agency’s investigation into Clinton had been discovered.

Here’s video of Clinton’s comments in Daytona Beach re: FBI revisiting email probe pic.twitter.com/FhQiJqIWFC

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 29, 2016

Trump said on Saturday the FBI’s announcement offered him hope that the law enforcement agency would finally recommend charges be brought against her. The Republican presidential nominee has previously alleged that Clinton violated the law by deleting thousands of emails on a private server she used to conduct official business as secretary of state.

Clinton has denied any wrongdoing and said at Florida’s rally that Comey’s announcement was perplexing.

“Well, if you’re like me, you probably have a few questions about it. It is pretty strange — it’s pretty strange to put something like that, with such little information, right before an election,” she said.

Clinton added: “In fact, it’s not just strange, it’s unprecedented. And it’s deeply troubling because voters deserve to get full and complete facts. And so we have called on Director Comey to explain everything right away. Put it all on the able.”

It was unclear when the FBI would complete its review of the newly found emails or if Comey would provide more information on the new development before the November 8 election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.