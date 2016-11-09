MAPS: America's top election forecasters make their final predictions

Election Day is finally here, and all of the top election forecasters have their prediction maps put together.

Both Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump will need to cross 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency.

The following forecasters are in unanimous agreement that Clinton has the easier path to get to 270 votes — with most projecting that she will easily eclipse the total.

View their projections, as of Monday night, below.

CNN CNN Clinton: 268 Trump: 204 Tossups: 66 PredictWise PredictWise Clinton: 323 Trump: 215 RealClearPolitics RealClearPolitics Clinton: 301 Trump: 237 Cook Political Report Cook Political Report Clinton: 278 Trump: 214 Tossups: 46 Moody's Moody's Clinton: 332 Trump: 206 FiveThirtyEight FiveThirtyEight Clinton: 299.1 Trump: 238.1 Evan McMullin: 0.7 Princeton Election Consortium Princeton Election Consortium Clinton: 308 Trump: 215 Tossup: 15 Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball Clinton: 322 Trump: 216 Business Insider Business Insider/Andy Kiersz Clinton: 268 Trump: 215 Tossups: 55

