MAPS: America's top election forecasters make their final predictions

Allan Smith

Election Day is finally here, and all of the top election forecasters have their prediction maps put together.

Both Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump will need to cross 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency.

The following forecasters are in unanimous agreement that Clinton has the easier path to get to 270 votes — with most projecting that she will easily eclipse the total.

View their projections, as of Monday night, below.

CNN

CNN

Clinton: 268

Trump: 204

Tossups: 66

PredictWise

PredictWise

Clinton: 323

Trump: 215

RealClearPolitics

RealClearPolitics

Clinton: 301

Trump: 237

Cook Political Report

Cook Political Report

Clinton: 278

Trump: 214

Tossups: 46

Moody's

Moody's

Clinton: 332

Trump: 206

FiveThirtyEight

FiveThirtyEight

Clinton: 299.1

Trump: 238.1

Evan McMullin: 0.7

Princeton Election Consortium

Princeton Election Consortium

Clinton: 308

Trump: 215

Tossup: 15

Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball

Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball

Clinton: 322

Trump: 216

Business Insider

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz

Clinton: 268

Trump: 215

Tossups: 55

