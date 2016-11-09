MAPS: America's top election forecasters make their final predictions

Election Day is finally here, and all of the top election forecasters have their prediction maps put together.
Both Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump will need to cross 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency.
The following forecasters are in unanimous agreement that Clinton has the easier path to get to 270 votes — with most projecting that she will easily eclipse the total.
View their projections, as of Monday night, below.
