Hillary Clinton slams Donald Trump over lewd 2005 tape: 'This is who Donald Trump is'

Picture: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton broke her silence on Donald Trump’s explicit 2005 video which depicted the Republican presidential nominee boasting about forcing himself on women.

After Trump apologised during the second presidential debate on Sunday, the Democratic presidential nominee said Trump’s comments in the video released on Friday about being able to “grab women by the p—-” was representative of how he viewed women.

“What we all saw and heard on Friday was Donald talking about women. What he thinks about women, what he does to women,” Clinton said. “And he has said that it doesn’t represent who he is, but I think it’s clear to anyone who heard it that it represents exactly who he is. Because we’ve seen this in the campaign. We’ve seen him insult women, we’ve seen him rate women.”

She added: “This is who Donald Trump is. And the question our country must answer is — it’s not who we are.”

“I want to send a message to every boy and girl that America already is great because we are good. Because we will respect one another.”

Trump brushed off Clinton’s response, instead attacking former President Bill Clinton over decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct.

“It’s just words folks. It’s just words,” Trump said, claiming that he was going to “help the inner cities.”

He added, later: “There’s never been anyone in the history of politics that’s been so abusive to women.”

NOW WATCH: Watch the brutal Hillary Clinton ad that pits Trump against himself



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.