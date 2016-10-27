Hillary Clinton mocks Donald Trump for 'lurking' over her during the second presidential debate

Hillary Clinton mocked Donald Trump during a Wednesday speech in Lake Worth, Florida, impersonating the Republican nominee who she said was “lurking” over her during the second presidential debate.

“And no matter what he did, no matter what he said, no matter how he stalked me and lurked over me,” she said, walking away from the podium to imitate Trump towering over her.

“I just kept thinking of what Michelle Obama says,” the Democratic nominee continued. “‘When he goes low, we go high.'”

Watch Clinton’s impersonation below:

