Hillary Clinton on Donald Trump: I've dealt with men who've gone 'off the reservation'

Hillary Clinton doesn’t seem worried about coming under attack from Donald Trump in a potential general-election matchup.

The former secretary of state and Democratic frontrunner told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she’s had experience dealing with men who’ve gone “off the reservation.”

“I have a lot of experience dealing with men who sometimes get off the reservation in the way they behave and how they speak,” Clinton told Tapper. “I’m not going to deal with their temper tantrums or their bullying or their efforts to try and provoke me.”

“[Trump] can say whatever he wants about me,” she added. “I could really care less.”

Trump, the GOP frontrunner, has recently begun more heavily attacking Clinton as it appears more and more likely that they will face off in November. Trump has accused Clinton of “playing the woman’s card, saying that her vote totals are due to her gender. He’s also started to ratchet up his use of a moniker for Clinton: “Crooked Hillary.”

