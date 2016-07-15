Hillary Clinton collapses in a major poll -- and she's now tied with Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton’s big lead over Donald Trump evaporated in a major poll released Thursday.

The CBS News/New York Times poll, conducted July 8 – 12, found that Clinton and Trump were in a dead heat, each garnering 40% of support.

In the CBS/Times poll from June, Clinton held a 43% to 37% advantage.

“Great new poll – thank you America!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning with the results attached.

Clinton’s dip in the poll came after FBI Director James Comey said she was “extremely careless” with classified information as secretary of state (although he declined to recommend charges against her).

As a result, 67% of respondents said Clinton isn’t honest and trustworthy, up from 62% in June. Just 28% said she is honest.

Trump’s marks weren’t much better. 62% viewed him as dishonest and two-thirds of respondents said he’s not ready to assume the presidency.

When former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, the Libertarian presidential nominee, was inserted into the poll, Clinton and Trump remain tied at 36% each, while Johnson garnered 12% of the overall support.

The margin of error for the July poll was 3 points and the sample size was 1,600 random adults, with roughly 1,400 being registered voters.

