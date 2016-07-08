Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump cancel campaign events after deadly Dallas police ambush

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images Dallas police officers escort residents near the scene where eleven Dallas police officers were shot and five have now died on July 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump canceled their campaign events Friday after a horrific ambush on Dallas police left five officers dead and seven wounded.

Clinton was scheduled to hold a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, alongside Vice President Joe Biden. Clinton’s originally scheduled rally with President Barack Obama was canceled last month after another devastating shooting, that one at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando where 49 people died.

“I mourn for the officers shot while doing their sacred duty to protect peaceful protesters, for their families & all who serve with them,” Clinton tweeted Friday morning.

Trump canceled an afternoon event that was set to take place in Miami, Florida. He was set to give a speech titled “Succeeding Together.”

The presumptive Republican nominee called the ambush an “attack on our country.”

Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown said two snipers staged the attack from “elevated positions” near the protests and that the department thought the attackers coordinated the ambush. Three suspects were in custody in connection with the ambush, and a fourth suspect was killed by police after a lengthy standoff.

Brown added the suspect told police he was “upset about Black Lives Matter” and the recent police-involved shootings. The police chief said the suspect told authorities he wanted to “kill white people, especially white officers.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.