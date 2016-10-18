Hillary Clinton releases new ad comparing Donald Trump to famous pop culture bullies

Hillary Clinton A new Hillary Clinton ad compared Donald Trump to famous bullies from pop culture.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign released a new ad on Monday comparing Donald Trump to famous movie bullies.

Set to hit the airwaves in swing states in the final weeks of the campaign, the ad spliced together some of the Republican presidential nominee’s most noteworthy insults with similar insults uttered by famous movie bullies.

The ad contrasted a famous scene from “Back to the Future” in which Biff ordered George McFly to leave the diner with Trump’s enthusiastic order for protesters to leave one of his campaign rallies, and compared “Mean Girls” bully Regina George’s declaration that her friends are stupid with Trump’s question about how stupid Iowa voters would be if they didn’t support him during the Republican presidential caucus in the Hawkeye state.

Movie villains like Johnny from “The Karate Kid,” Nurse Ratched from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and one of the bullies from “A Christmas Story” were also depicted side-by-side with Trump.

The ad concluded with Clinton herself responding to a question from a town hall audience member who lamented being bullied in school.

“It’s important to stand up to bullies where ever they are, and why we shouldn’t let anyone bully his way into the presidency,” Clinton said.

Monday’s video came at a moment when both candidates have unleashed brutal ads taking aim at their opponents personally.

Last week, Trump released a television ad mocking Clinton’s recent pneumonia diagnosis, saying the former secretary of state “doesn’t have the fortitude, strengths, or stamina” to serve as president.

The Clinton campaign’s large cash advantage and its decision to purchase ad space early has forced the notoriously frugal Trump to spend more for the same type of ad space.

Watch the ad below:

There are a lot of bullies in this world. The last thing we need is one in the White House. pic.twitter.com/M0owOglPjy

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 17, 2016

