Hillary Clinton is sinking in the polls, falling behind Bernie Sanders in a new national poll.

George Friedman, the founder of STRATFOR and Geopolitical Futures, explains why Clinton is stalling and why anti-establishment candidates like Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are on the rise.

