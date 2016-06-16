'Pathetic': Hillary Clinton rips Donald Trump for suggesting Obama 'supports terrorists'

Hillary Clinton ripped Donald Trump in an interview Wednesday, calling the presumptive Republican nominee “pathetic” for suggesting that President Barack Obama “supports terrorists.”

“Now he is accusing our president of somehow encouraging terrorists and it is really offensive, even pathetic,” the former secretary of state told USA Today.

She then called out House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“And I do wonder how Republican leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can stay silent while their presumptive party nominee suggests that the president of the United States supports terrorists.”

Both Ryan and McConnell have been critical of Trump — even as they have endorsed the Manhattan billionaire — but neither has not commented on the real-estate mogul’s controversial suggestion that Obama is sympathetic toward jihadists.

Without elaborating, Trump said during an interview that Obama may have had an ulterior motive in his response to the Orlando terror attack which left at least 49 dead.

“He doesn’t get it, or he gets it better than anyone understands. It’s one or the other. And either one is unacceptable,” Trump said.

“We’re led by a man who is not tough, not smart, or has something else in mind,” he later added. “The something else in mind – people can’t believe it. They can’t believe he’s acting the way he acts and can’t even mention the words ‘radical Islamic terrorism.’ There’s something going on.”

On Wednesday, Trump shared an article promoting a conspiracy theory which alleged that Obama has supported ISIS.

Neither a spokesperson for Ryan or McConnell returned a request for comment from Business Insider.

