Hillary Clinton releases brutal new ad slamming Donald Trump: 'Our children are watching'

Hillary Clinton’s campaign released a new television ad begging the question: What kind of example is Donald Trump setting for children?

The 60-second spot released on Thursday titled “Role Models” depicts groups of children watching television as some of Trump’s most inflammatory remarks play on television.

The video highlights many controversial moments from Trump’s rallies, including his declaration that businesses that outsource jobs to Mexico can “go f — themselves,” and his mocking impression of a disabled New York Times reporter.

“Our children are watching. What example will we set for them?” the ad’s text reads.

According to the Clinton campaign, the ad is set to air online, on national cable channels, and in local markets in key battleground states including Virginia, Ohio, Colorado, New Hampshire, Iowa, Florida, Nevada and North Carolina.

Thursday’s video is the latest in a series from the Clinton campaign and its aligned super PACs that have refashioned Trump’s most inflammatory statements into brutal montages that will be seen in front of millions of swing state viewers.

For his part, Trump still has not dedicated many resources to big-budget campaign ads, opting instead for lo-fi Instagram videos highlighting past disagreements between Clinton and current allies like Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Barack Obama.

Watch the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: A new poll suggests this is the reason Trump is tanking



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.