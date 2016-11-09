This tool from the Clinton campaign randomly picks a year and compares what she and Trump were doing

If it weren’t clear enough, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump are remarkably different people.

As we speed toward the presidential election results tonight, the campaigns are trying harder than ever to explain those differences. Some of that explanation is about policy, but this is an election we’re talking about, and an especially bizarre one at that. Much of the day-to-day rhetoric from each candidate has been about their opponent as a person, and how they are different.

The Clinton campaign has been using a unique tactic in this ongoing war of words: A website from Clinton’s camp compares the two candidates across the past 50-plus years.

Like so:

This results in hilarity — assuredly intentional, more often than not:

As you see by this point, the left side of the site depicts Clinton’s actions at various points in her life compared with Trump’s on the right.

Some are funny (like the one above, which jabs at Trump’s history on “The Apprentice”), while others are downright upsetting:

But the intention in general is to highlight the character differences between Trump and Clinton, and to make those differences highly shareable. (Note the Facebook and Twitter tools built into the website.)

Looks like it’s working as intended.

