Hillary Clinton Doesn't Want To Discuss Her Disagreements With Bill

Hillary Clinton refused to say what policies she disagrees with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and insisted such matters should be kept private.

“Do you and Bill have differing opinions when it comes to any political matter, and if so, which ones?” CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, reading a submitted question, asked during a town hall-style interview with Clinton Tuesday.

Clinton, herself a top presidential contender in 2016, deflected.

“Well, I practiced law for a long time and there’s such a thing called the marital privilege where you do not testify against your spouse,” she declared to laughs.

Amanpour pointed out Clinton was already on record disagreeing with her husband on at least one issue. Bill Clinton has offered some cautious praise for controversial NSA leaker Edward Snowden, calling him “an imperfect messenger,” while Hillary Clinton has been far more critical.

Clinton acknowledged the Snowden disagreement but quickly pivoted to generalities.

“We’re constantly sharing ideas and perceptions. We have, I think, an agreeable, general view about our country and the work that we think needs to happen to keep the American dream alive and give, particularly young people, the chance to have the same opportunities that we had,” she said. “We have a lot of differences and it kind of keeps the conversation going.”

