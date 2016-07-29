HILLARY CLINTON: America is at a 'moment of reckoning'

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton will formally accept her party’s nomination for president on Thursday night, as the Democratic National Convention comes to a close.

Clinton, the first woman to be nominated by a major party for the nation’s highest office, will open with an apparent jab at her Republican rival, Donald Trump, saying that “powerful forces are threatening to pull us apart. Bonds of trust and respect are fraying,” according to excerpts released by her campaign.

“America is once again at a moment of reckoning,” she will say.

The former secretary of state will also highlight some common themes being touted in the Democratic and Republican parties: the economy, jobs, and national security. She will vow to revive parts of America that have been “left out and left behind,” calling out inner cities, small towns, Indian Country, and Coal Country, among others.

Trump has been criticised for painting a dark, dystopian view of America during his speech at the Republican National Convention last week. Clinton will say that “we are not afraid. We will rise to the challenge, just as we always have.”

Trump, promoting himself as the “law and order” candidate, has attempted to frame Clinton as lacking good judgment on national security. The businessman has pointed to her handling of the killings of Americans in Benghazi, Libya and her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Clinton and top Democrats have pointed to Trump’s controversial rhetoric and off-the-cuff musings as evidence that he is unfit for the Oval Office.

Both candidates will face each other in their first presidential debate on September 26.

