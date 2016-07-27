Hillary Clinton sets internet on fire with DNC appearance that was something out of the '1984' ad

Hillary Clinton raised eyebrows with a somewhat surreal satellite appearance before the Democratic National Convention that drew parallels to Apple’s famous “1984” ad.

Clinton appeared on a giant screen toward the end of artist Alicia Keys’ appearance to thank delegates for formally selecting her as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

When she appeared, the screen showed glass breaking to reveal Clinton, a nod to her status as the first female major-party presidential nominee.

The moment instantly reminded many of the classic “1984” Apple ad, which featured a heroine destroy Big Brother and set the masses free”

The shattering screen has a vague echo of the Apple 1984 Super Bowl commercial.

This is my favourite scene from 1984.

It’s like the 1984 ad

Guys. Did anyone else think Apple “1984” with that spectacular glass screen shatter? Powerful, iconic moment of political theatre there.

Here’s the famous “1984” commercial, in case you haven’t seen it:

