Hillary Clinton Dismisses 'Inaccurate' And 'Unimportant' Media Coverage

Hillary Clinton isn’t a fan of “a lot” of the media coverage about her.

“A lot of it is inaccurate or unimportant to me,” Clinton told C-SPAN’s “Book TV” in a recent interview, according to a Politico report published Tuesday. “I try to keep up with it, but I can’t possibly read it all. I would be doing nothing else.”

Clinton, an expected Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, nevertheless said she glances at some of the stories about her.

“I can’t. It’s just overwhelming,” Clinton replied when asked if she follows all of the media attention. “I can’t do it. So I skim it.”

Clinton didn’t elaborate on the media inaccuracies in the Politico excerpt of the interview, but she has at times been the subject of been the subject of questionably accurate reports, including heavily-debunked, tell-all books that subsequently received widespread coverage.

