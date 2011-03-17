Hillary Clinton Denies Paying "Blood Money" To Pakistan To Buy Release Of CIA Operative

Sometimes you have to just go out there and lie. It’s part of the job.



Today, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton denied that the United States paid “blood money” to the families of the two men who were shot dead by CIA operative Raymond Davis in Lahore, Pakistan roughly two months ago. Technically, of course, Mrs. Clinton is probably telling the truth. The United States almost certainly did not write a check to the families. The Saudi Arabian government probably covered the cost.

But let’s get real. We cut a deal with the Pakistani government to secure Davis’s release. Part of the deal was “blood money” to the “victims'” families. David Ignatius explains how the deal went down.

