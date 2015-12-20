'Sorry!' Hillary Clinton was MIA as the Democratic debate returned from intermission

ABC The Democratic debate, with Hillary Clinton MIA.

Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton was late getting back onstage at the ABC News debate on Saturday night after the broadcast took a short break, and the moderators started back up without her.

When the broadcast returned, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley was seen walking back to his podium, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) was already at his, and Clinton was nowhere to be found.

“As we await Secretary Clinton backstage here, we’re going to begin on the economy,” moderator David Muir said.

“We believe Secretary Clinton will be coming around the corner any minute, but in the meantime we want to start with this eye-opening number,” Muir said, continuing his question and noting that it was directed at Sanders anyway.

As Muir was asking his question, Clinton strode back onstage to applause.

“Sorry!” she said, sheepishly.

“We’re going to continue here, and Secretary Clinton, you’ll get a chance on this too,” Muir said.

He then asked Sanders about how he would get Americans raises.

Here’s what the awkward moment looked like on-screen:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.