Hillary Clinton Explains Why Darth Vader Is Polling Better Than Her

Hillary Clinton’s favorability rating is worse than “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader, according to a new poll — and on Sunday, she tried to explain why.

“I think the deeper meaning is that people love fantasies and sometimes when we’re so frustrated with the gridlock in Washington, we would like some deus ex machina figure,” Clinton told CNN host Fareed Zakaria, according to a transcript.

Last week, The Washington Post and others highlighted a new poll of Star Wars characters showing them more popular than leading presidential contenders like Clinton and vastly more popular than Congress.

Clinton said Darth Vader was not her personal choice, however.

“Darth would not be my choice, but, you know, somebody, perhaps a slightly more positive attitude in his presentation … to come in and just fix it. You know, we just get sick of it. But that’s the price of democracy,” she said, proceeding to compare the political structures of India and China to tout the benefits of democracy. “Each, in their own way, is a triumph. I mean, India is a triumph of a unified political nation and China has been triumphant in moving people out of poverty. But in the long run, who has the better system?”

Clinton went on to slam Congress for its inaction and said she could relate to people who would prefer fictional villains to the status quo.

“People get frustrated. And people are just so fed up with the gridlock and dysfunction in Washington. The Congress is just, you know, so, unfortunately, unable to even agree on the most obvious kinds of matters, that I think, you know, Darth Vader looks pretty good to a lot of people,” she said.

